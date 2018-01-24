LSU basketball beats Texas A&M again, 77-65 for SEC home win

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger basketball team pulled off the improbable double-dip victory over Texas A&M, beating the Aggies 77-65 on Tuesday night at the Maravich Center.

The Tigers first home win in SEC play marked the second time in a month that LSU was able to beat the Aggies, beating Texas A&M with their full compliment of players something they didn't have in the first meeting in College Station.

Duop Reath led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points and freshman guard Tremont Waters really paced his team with nine assists, 15 points and eight steals.

Will Wade postgame comments supplied by LSU:

Opening statement …

“Obviously, it was good to get a win. It’s hard to win when you get out-rebounded like that, but we made up for it with the steals and forcing all of the turnovers. If you’re going to get blasted on the glass like that, you have to create a bunch of turnovers and some steals. We shot it well from three, which really helped us. We shot an efficient number. Daryl (Edwards) hit a couple of threes. (Brandon) Sampson hit two or three. He hit a big three when they (Texas A&M) went zone … It was a good win.”

On the defensive emphasis in tonight’s game …

“It’s always an emphasis for us. We just did a little better tonight. We had 42 deflections. We just did it a little better. We were scrappier. We played a little bit harder than we have been playing. We were just a little bit better tonight at everything than we have been.”

On how that helps to create the offense …

“It helped us. We certainly didn’t want to play against their set defense. They are really good defensively. They held Mizzou to 49 points the other day, and obviously, Mizzou was lucky to score 49. We don’t want to play against a set defense like that. Our guys did a good job creating the offense from their defense.”

On the defensive strategy …

“It helped when they had the two traditional bigs in there. We just weren’t going to guard the other big. (Robert) Williams and (Tyler) Davis can make a three. Davis has made some threes this year. If they were making threes, we weren’t beating them anyway. We were just going to sit back in the lane and let those other guys try to beat us. It worked because they didn’t play the two traditional bigs all that much. They only had one of their big guys in there most of the game. The kid (Tonny) Trocha-Morelos is obviously 6-foot-10, but he’s a perimeter-based big. We were able to manage the game a little better with them not having both of those huge guys in there that can just tear it apart in the paint. Not that we did a great job on Williams, we still gave up 33 points between their two guys.”