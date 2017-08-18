LSU basketball announces 2017-18 non-conference schedule

Baton Rouge, LA – A trip to the Maui Invitational and the start of home-and-home series with Houston and Memphis highlight a 12-game non-conference schedule for Coach Wade and the Tigers.

The season will begin on Friday night, November 10, against Alcorn State in a game the night before LSU's SEC football game with Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on November 11.

“The non-conference schedule will be challenging for us and is filled with teams coming off very good seasons a year ago. That includes five home games against teams that won 20 plus games last year and vied for post-season berths,” said Coach Wade. “We know our opening game with Alcorn, the night before the LSU-Arkansas football game, is one that we want all our fans to be at the Maravich Center to experience what LSU basketball is now about.”

LSU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

November Opponent

Friday 10 ALCORN STATE

Thursday 16 SAMFORD

Monday 20 Michigan (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)

Tuesday 21 Notre Dame/Chaminade (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)

Wednesday 22 TBA (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)

Wednesday 29 UT-MARTIN

December Opponent

Sunday 10 UNCW

Wednesday 13 HOUSTON

Saturday 16 STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Tuesday 19 SAM HOUSTON

Friday 22 NORTH FLORIDA

Thursday 28 at Memphis