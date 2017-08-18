80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU basketball announces 2017-18 non-conference schedule

Thursday, August 17 2017
By: WBRZ Sports

Baton Rouge, LA – A trip to the Maui Invitational and the start of home-and-home series with Houston and Memphis highlight a 12-game non-conference schedule for Coach Wade and the Tigers.

The season will begin on Friday night, November 10, against Alcorn State in a game the night before LSU's SEC football game with Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on November 11. 

“The non-conference schedule will be challenging for us and is filled with teams coming off very good seasons a year ago. That includes five home games against teams that won 20 plus games last year and vied for post-season berths,” said Coach Wade. “We know our opening game with Alcorn, the night before the LSU-Arkansas football game, is one that we want all our fans to be at the Maravich Center to experience what LSU basketball is now about.”

LSU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

November                          Opponent

Friday 10                              ALCORN STATE

Thursday 16                        SAMFORD

Monday 20                         Michigan (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)

Tuesday 21                         Notre Dame/Chaminade (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)

Wednesday 22                  TBA (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)

Wednesday 29                  UT-MARTIN

 

December                           Opponent

Sunday 10                           UNCW

Wednesday 13                  HOUSTON

Saturday 16                        STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Tuesday 19                         SAM HOUSTON

Friday 22                              NORTH FLORIDA

Thursday 28                        at Memphis

 

