LSU basketball announces 2017-18 non-conference schedule
Baton Rouge, LA – A trip to the Maui Invitational and the start of home-and-home series with Houston and Memphis highlight a 12-game non-conference schedule for Coach Wade and the Tigers.
The season will begin on Friday night, November 10, against Alcorn State in a game the night before LSU's SEC football game with Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on November 11.
“The non-conference schedule will be challenging for us and is filled with teams coming off very good seasons a year ago. That includes five home games against teams that won 20 plus games last year and vied for post-season berths,” said Coach Wade. “We know our opening game with Alcorn, the night before the LSU-Arkansas football game, is one that we want all our fans to be at the Maravich Center to experience what LSU basketball is now about.”
LSU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
November Opponent
Friday 10 ALCORN STATE
Thursday 16 SAMFORD
Monday 20 Michigan (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)
Tuesday 21 Notre Dame/Chaminade (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)
Wednesday 22 TBA (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)
Wednesday 29 UT-MARTIN
December Opponent
Sunday 10 UNCW
Wednesday 13 HOUSTON
Saturday 16 STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
Tuesday 19 SAM HOUSTON
Friday 22 NORTH FLORIDA
Thursday 28 at Memphis
Desktop News
