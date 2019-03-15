55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Baseball vs. UK rained out Friday night, doubleheader scheduled for Saturday

2 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 March 15, 2019 7:59 PM March 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days