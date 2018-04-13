LSU Baseball vs Tennessee delayed Saturday night due to weather

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers' match-up versus the Tennessee Volunteers will get off to a late start Saturday.

On Friday, LSU Athletics announced the games start time would be pushed from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to the potential for inclement weather.

LSU Baseball pushes back Saturday start vs. Tennessee from 630 to 8p due to weather concerns. @LSUbaseball@Vol_Baseball pic.twitter.com/dEeCzyH8S1 — Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) April 13, 2018

