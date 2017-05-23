71°
LSU Baseball vs Missouri rescheduled
HOOVER, Ala. - Following a four-hour game 1 and a 1:46 rain delay during game 2 on Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference was forced to adjust the LSU Baseball team's opening game Wednesday against Missouri.
LSU (39-17), which shared the regular-season title at 21-9 in league play, will face No. 10-seed Missouri in the third game of Wednesday's action, estimated to be at 4:30 p.m. CT. The game was originally scheduled to be the second game of the day.
Missouri defeated Texas A&M, 12-7, to advance through the single-elimination first round.
Check back for the complete tournament preview.
