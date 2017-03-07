LSU baseball to meet University of San Diego at the Box

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU baseball team will face the University of San Diego on Tuesday in Alex Box Stadium.

The game is set for 6:30 p.m.

LSU had two wins and two losses last week, defeating Nicholls and Baylor, but dropping to TCU and Texas Tech.

"Our guys will have to be ready to play, because San Diego has some very talented ball players," head coach Paul Mainieri said.

Tuesday's game marks the first meeting between LSU and San Diego. Additionally, LSU has a 6-2 mark overall against the current members of the West Coast Conference.

The game will be carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network and on LSUSports.net/live.