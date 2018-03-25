LSU baseball ties series vs. Vandy after 6-2 win

UPDATE: LSU evened the series against Vanderbilt with a 6-2 win Sunday morning after long weather delay.

NASHVILLE, TN - Seven outs away from a series-tying win, lightning sent the LSU baseball Tigers to the dugout Saturday night.

LSU took a 6-2 lead over Vanderbilt into the bottom of the 8th inning before weather postponed the finish of Game 2 until 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Game 3 will begin as scheduled at 12 p.m. with the Tigers and Commodores only playing a 7-inning game to wrap up the series.

Saturday starter Caleb Gilbert pitched 7 innings of two-run, six-hit baseball before the weather delay sent the teams home early.

Ma'Khail Hilliard will take the mound for LSU on Sunday, where the Tigers looks to take home the series win if they can finish off Game 2.