77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball team ranks second in Perfect Game poll

1 hour 7 minutes 57 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 1:32 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU baseball team was ranked second in the 2017 Perfect Game preseason poll released Wednesday.

The ranking marks the second No. 2 ranking in the past three weeks. The team is also ranked second in the Collegiate Baseball poll that was announced in late December.

LSU is one of five Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the 2017 Perfect Game preseason Top 10, along with Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Texas Christian University tops the list and will face LSU on Mar. 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

LSU begins preseason practice on Friday, Jan. 27 and opens the 2017 season on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. The team will face the Air Force Falcons.

For more information about the Perfect Game poll click here.

The poll is as follows:

1. TCU 
2. LSU
3. Florida State
4. Florida
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Oregon State
8. Ole Miss
9. Vanderbilt
10. East Carolina
11. Oklahoma State
12. North Carolina
13. Louisiana
14. NC State
15. Cal State Fullerton
16. Stanford
17. Texas
18. Washington
19. Clemson
20. Houston
21. Rice
22. Cal Poly
23. Maryland
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Arizona

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days