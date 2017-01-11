LSU baseball team ranks second in Perfect Game poll

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU baseball team was ranked second in the 2017 Perfect Game preseason poll released Wednesday.

The ranking marks the second No. 2 ranking in the past three weeks. The team is also ranked second in the Collegiate Baseball poll that was announced in late December.

LSU is one of five Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the 2017 Perfect Game preseason Top 10, along with Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Texas Christian University tops the list and will face LSU on Mar. 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

LSU begins preseason practice on Friday, Jan. 27 and opens the 2017 season on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. The team will face the Air Force Falcons.

For more information about the Perfect Game poll click here.

The poll is as follows:

1. TCU

2. LSU

3. Florida State

4. Florida

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Oregon State

8. Ole Miss

9. Vanderbilt

10. East Carolina

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina

13. Louisiana

14. NC State

15. Cal State Fullerton

16. Stanford

17. Texas

18. Washington

19. Clemson

20. Houston

21. Rice

22. Cal Poly

23. Maryland

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Arizona