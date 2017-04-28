LSU baseball takes series from Bama, wins 7-4 in game 2

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The LSU Tiger baseball team scored in four straight innings to beat Alabama 7-4 in game two of their SEC series.

LSU never trailed after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the third, and the Tiger bullpen held the Tide scoreless in the final 3.1 innings of play.

“Jared Poche’ did an outstanding job of giving it his all on every pitch, as he always does, and he got us into the sixth inning,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Zack Hess was dominant in relief of Jared and turned in another tremendous effort to help us earn the victory. We’re off to a good start with two wins in the series, but each game is its own entity, and tomorrow’s game is just as important as the first two have been.”

Rightfielder Greg Deichmann a career night as he finished 4-5 at the plate with two RBI.

Catcher Mike Papierski launched a solo home run in the 9th inning to add some insurance for the Tigers as the Tide had narrowed the gap.

LSU improved to 29-15 overall and 12-8 in the SEC, they'll play for the series sweep Saturday at 2pm.

“For the second straight night, we had a strong start offensively, and I think that’s been a real factor in the two wins,” Mainieri said. “We’ve had a lot of success in games in which we’ve scored first, so it’s important that our guys continue to play with confidence early in the game and build momentum from there.”