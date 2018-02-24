LSU baseball takes game one over Texas 13-4

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team came out and dominated the No. 14 Texas Longhorns behind a 16-hit lineup that lit up the scoreboard for 14 runs, fueling a career night for Zack Hess on the hill.

LSU looked disastrous at times in their opening three game set against Notre Dame a week ago, and since then the Tigers have made some changes to both their line-up and their rotation hoping for better results as they host the Texas Longhorns in week two.

Right from the start things looked better for Tiger starting pitcher Zack Hess as he struck out three of the first four batters he faced.

The LSU bats came alive after that as the Tigers struck for five runs in the first inning with a little help from Texas.

LSU scored four unearned runs in the frame, two coming on a routine tapper back to the mound that Longhorn pitcher Nolan Kingham fielded and threw to a vacant third base.

The Tigers would tack on three more runs in the third inning to take control of the game and then put up two more in the fourth to lead it 10-2.

The Tiger bats add 3 more late as LSU takes game one of the series 13-4 over Texas.

LSU is back in action vs. the Longhorns Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

There was a fantastic pregame moment as long-time coaches at LSU and Texas each threw out the first pitch.

Skip Bertman winner of five national titles as the head coach of the LSU Tigers and former Texas coach Augie Garrido, the winningest coach in college baseball, each threw a pregame pitch to their schools current head coaches.