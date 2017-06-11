LSU baseball takes game one of the Super Regional vs. State

Baton Rouge - The LSU Tigers rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win game one of the Baton Rouge Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU is now one win away from playing in Omaha at the NCAA College World Series.

Trailing 3-0 in the 8th lead-off hitter Kramer Robertson drew a walk, he was then followed by a single from Antoine Duplantis.

That set the stage for LSU slugger Greg Deichmann who pulled a two RBI double to the left field fence scoring both Robertson and Duplantis.

With Deichmann standing at second with just one out trailing 3-2, Zach Watson smacked a liner down the left-field line to score the game tying run.

Catcher Michael Papierski then smashed a ball deep enough to score Watson from third and take the lead.

Closer Zach Hess struck out Hunter Stovall for the final out of the game.

LSU pitcher Alex Lange struggled in the top of the first inning, as six Bulldog batters went to the plate on 28 pitches from the Tiger ace.

Lange walked the bases loaded and then hit Jake Mangum in the knee to score the first run of the game.

LSU then went up and down in order in the bottom of the first trailing 1-0 after the opening frame.

Lange would settle down for the next six innings finishing his night in the 7th inning allowing three runs on three hits, walking six batters while striking out ten.

State chased Lange in the 7th after Cody Brown roped a double down the left field line to score two more for the Bulldogs.