LSU baseball takes Arkansas series with 7-5 win

BATON ROUGE, LA - After another late-inning scare, the Tigers show their true colors with clutch perfomances on the mound and at the plate to take a must-win series over No. 4 Arkansas.



With the win, LSU is now just two games back in the SEC West at 28-20 overall and 12-12 in the SEC with 8 games to go before postseason play.

The Tiger bats put up four runs in the the bottom of the 5th to take a 5-1 lead thanks to clutch hits from Austin Bain and Antione Duplantis before things got dicey in the 7th.

The Razorbacks rallied for four runs late before Matthew Beck came in for a 9-out save with some help from Zach Watson at the plate with an insurance run in the 8th to make it a 7-5 ballgame.



The Tigers are back on the diamond on Wednesday for a midweek matchup with McNeese State at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.