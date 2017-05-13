LSU Baseball sweeps Auburn with 9-1 victory

Photo: lsusports.com

BATON ROUGE – Freshman Eric Walker took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, allowing only one run on one hit in eight innings of work, as the 10th ranked Tigers completed the series sweep against No. 13 Auburn with a 9-1 victory Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

With the win, LSU improves to 35-17 (18-9 SEC), and Auburn drops to 32-21 (14-13 SEC)

Walker earned the win to improve to 6-1 on the season. The right-hander walked three and struck out three in the outing.

LSU's Nick Bush and Caleb Gilbert combined to pitch the ninth inning and allowed only one hit.

Auburn starter Casey Mize suffered the loss after throwing four innings. The right-hander fell to 6-2 on the seasonafter allowing five runs on six hits and striking out two.

The final home game of the season is against Northwestern State, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT at The Box.