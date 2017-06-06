LSU baseball Super Regional schedule announced

Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - With a trip to Omaha on the line, another Louisiana Saturday night is set for the LSU baseball team.

The Tigers will take on Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Saturday, in Alex Box Stadium for the first game, in the best-of-three Super Regional series.

The first pitch of game two will be hurled at 8 p.m. Sunday. If necessary, the decisive game three will start at 7:30 Monday night.

The Tigers swept the Bulldogs to close out the regular season, claiming the SEC West title outright, and a share of the SEC regular season title.

This will be former LSU hitting coach, now Mississippi State head coach Andy Cannizaro's first return to the Box, since departing the team shortly before the season started.

All games will be nationally televised on the ESPN Network.

https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball/status/872063989865472000