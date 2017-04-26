LSU baseball stumbles late to Tulane, loses 9-6

New Orleans - The LSU Tiger baseball team looked like they were going to rally to the win over Tulane on Tuesday night when New Orleans native Greg Deichmann launched a three run homer to lift his team to a 6-4 lead in the 6th inning.

That lead was short lived though, as Tulane plated 5 runs in the 7th, two courtesy of bases loaded hit-by-pitches to take a 9-6 lead and their second win of the season over LSU.

The Tigers dropped to 27-15 on the season and will now travel to Alabama for a three game SEC series starting Thursday.

Tiger pitchers were uncommonly generous walking seven batters and hitting four more allowing nine hits on the night.