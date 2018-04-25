56°
LSU baseball stops losing skid, beats Lamar 8-0
BATON ROUGE - The return of Josh Smith was just the shot in the arm an ailing Tiger Baseball team needed to defeat the visiting Lamar Cardinals 8-0 on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The LSU shortstop made his first appearance in a game since February and provided instant offense with a home-run in the sixth inning, just part of a 2 for 3 night at the plate for Smith who batted lead-off and played third base tonight for the Tigers.
LSU starting pitcher AJ Labas also had a masterful showing as he threw a complete game shutout allowing six hits, walking one and striking out nine.
LSU will face the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Thursday night starting their three game SEC series.
