LSU Baseball snaps 3 game losing streak against Holy Cross

BATON ROUGE- LSU Baseball hit 3 home runs to help lead them past Holy Cross 9-2 on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium

Sophomore pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard got the start for LSU and struggled giving up a home run to the second batter of the game. He pitched 1.1 innings and gave up 2 runs.

In the bottom half of the first inning, outfielder Antoine Duplantis tied the game at 1 with a solo home run.

With the score tied at 2 in the fourth inning, sophomore outfielder Daniel Cabrera crushed a solo home run to right center field to give LSU a 2-1 lead.

The Tigers kept up the momentum scoring 4-runs in the 5th inning, and 1-run in both the 6th and the 7th inning including a 6th inning home run from Brock Mathis.

Up next, LSU will host a three game series against Cal at Alex Box Stadium.