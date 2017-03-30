66°
LSU baseball shut out in opener vs. Texas A&M

1 hour 14 minutes 30 seconds ago March 30, 2017
By: Michael Cauble

Baton Rouge - The LSU Tiger baseball team continued to struggle offensively and lost for the fourth time in five games, falling 4-0 to Texas A&M Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU managed just four hits in the game, their fewest in the last five games.

Tiger starting pitcher Alex Lange was wasted as he twirled a gem, throwing eight innings of ball, allowing a two run homer but striking out 12 along the way.

The top of the Tiger order continues to struggle, going just 1-15 at the plate against the Aggies.

Game 2 of the series will start at 8pm on Friday night. 

