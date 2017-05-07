74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Baseball scores walk-off win against South Carolina

1 hour 17 minutes 38 seconds ago May 07, 2017 May 7, 2017 Sunday, May 07 2017 May 07, 2017 7:26 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSUSports.com

BATON ROUGE - LSU sophomore left fielder Antoine Duplantis lined a single into left field to score Zach Watson and give the Tigers a thrilling 7-6 victory over South Carolina in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With runners on the corners and one out, Duplantis dropped his fifth hit of the contest into shallow left field for the game winner and a series victory over the Gamecocks. The win pushed LSU to 32-16 and 15-9 in the SEC. South Carolina dropped to 27-19 and 11-13 in league games.

LSU is one game behind first-place Florida and Mississippi State (both 16-8 in the SEC) in the overall league standings.

The victory was LSU's first walk-off win since the Tigers defeated Tennessee in the first round of the 2016 SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days