LSU Baseball scores walk-off win against South Carolina

Photo: LSUSports.com

BATON ROUGE - LSU sophomore left fielder Antoine Duplantis lined a single into left field to score Zach Watson and give the Tigers a thrilling 7-6 victory over South Carolina in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With runners on the corners and one out, Duplantis dropped his fifth hit of the contest into shallow left field for the game winner and a series victory over the Gamecocks. The win pushed LSU to 32-16 and 15-9 in the SEC. South Carolina dropped to 27-19 and 11-13 in league games.

The walk off winner for LSU. Bottom of the 10th, @antoine_dupl at the plate... @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/OeYBQ8MuO6 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) May 8, 2017

LSU is one game behind first-place Florida and Mississippi State (both 16-8 in the SEC) in the overall league standings.

The victory was LSU's first walk-off win since the Tigers defeated Tennessee in the first round of the 2016 SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.