LSU Baseball schedules doubleheader for Saturday to avoid Sunday bad weather

BATON ROUGE – LSU will play a doubleheader Saturday – moving the Sunday game up a day, and sliding first pitch earlier, too.

LSU said it was because of the possibility of inclement weather Sunday,.

Friday night's game will be played as scheduled beginning at 7 p.m.

Then Saturday, LSU will play two seven-inning games starting at 1 p.m. and the second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

LSU faces California this weekend at the Box.

Game 12 and Game 13 tickets will be accepted at the gate for both games of the doubleheader Saturday.

Fans that have a Game 12 ticket will have preferred seating for the first game Saturday.

Fans that have a Game 13 ticket will have preferred seating for the game following 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Both games of Saturday’s doubleheader will be available on SEC Network+ via the WatchESPN app.

Click HERE for the weekend forecast.

