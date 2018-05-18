LSU baseball's road woes continue, fall 11-4 to Auburn

AUBURN, ALABAMA - The LSU Tiger baseball team struggled from the start and lost their first game to Auburn this weekend 11-4 in Plainsman Park on Thursday night.

Tiger starting pitcher Zack Hess took the loss as he struggled from the start allowing five runs in the first two innings. Hess was pulled after three innings of work, allowing five runs on six hits while walking three.

LSU's offense scattered nine hits in the game with the only real threat coming from a Jake Slaughter two-run home run in the sixth inning.

“Obviously we’re at the end of the season, and every game has magnified importance,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “We just didn’t get it done tonight. It only counts as one loss; tomorrow’s a new day. We’ve just got to come back strong tomorrow.”

The LSU Tigers are fighting for their postseason resume and have just the two remaining games in the regular season and one guaranteed game in the upcoming SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.