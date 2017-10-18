LSU Baseball's Paul Mainieri named coach of 2018 USA collegiate team

BATON ROUGE - USA Baseball has named LSU head coach Paul Mainieri the manager for the 2018 Collegiate National Team.

According to LSU Athletics, 2018 will be Mainieri’s second coaching stint for Team USA after serving as an assistant coach on the Collegiate National Team in 2015, and he will be tasked with continuing an exceptional run of success.

USA Baseball is coming off its 2017 season where it became the first federation in history to sweep its international competitions, highlighted by a World Baseball Classic title, two World Baseball Softball Confederation Baseball World Championships and three international friendship series victories by the Collegiate National Team over Chinese Taipei, Cuba and Japan.

“USA Baseball is delighted to welcome Paul Mainieri to the USA Baseball coaching ranks in 2018,” said Paul Seiler, Executive Director and CEO of USA Baseball. “Paul has done an outstanding job over his thirty-five seasons coaching collegiate baseball and we are excited to have him bring his exceptional resume of success to our Collegiate National Team as we look to build off last season’s unprecedented achievements.”

Mainieri begins his 12th season at the helm of LSU and has posted a 512-202-3 record since arriving in Baton Rouge in 1997. He was named the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2015, and has led the Tigers to 29 team championships, including an NCAA title, five Super Regional championships, seven NCAA Regional championships, six SEC Tournament titles, four SEC championships and six SEC Western Division crowns.

The remaining Collegiate National Team staff and schedule will be announced at a later time on USABaseball.com.