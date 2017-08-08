LSU Baseball releases 2018 schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU has released its 2018 baseball schedule, which features 37 home games and early-season matchups versus Notre Dame and Texas in Alex Box Stadium.

The schedule includes a 30-game Southeastern Conference slate, with a weekend home series against SEC West rivals Mississippi State, Alabama and Arkansas. The Tigers will also see their first-ever series versus Hawaii, and several mid-week contests against some of the top teams in Louisiana.

Some of the Friday-Sunday SEC series may be moved to Thursday-Saturday, pending the release of the SEC’s TV schedule in December.

The non-conference schedule features back-to-back home weekends at the start of the season versus Notre Dame (Feb. 16-18) and Texas (Feb. 23-25). The Fighting Irish come to Baton Rouge this season for the Irish’s first visit to Alex Box Stadium since 2012, when they posted a 7-1 victory over the Tigers.

Texas will meet the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1999, when the Longhorns won two of three games over LSU in the original Alex Box Stadium.

Preparation for the 2018 season will be underway this month, as the Tigers start fall semester classes on Monday, August 21, and they will engage in a four-week period of conditioning drills and individual workouts beginning on Monday, August 28.

The regular season begins on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to Notre Dame in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Click HERE to see the full schedule.