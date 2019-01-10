LSU Baseball Ranked #1 in Perfect Game Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE- The 2019 Perfect Game preseason poll was released Wednesday, and the LSU Tiger Baseball team earned the top spot in the rankings.

This is the Tiger's second No. 1 ranking, after being given the same spot last month by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

This is the seventh time in the last 11 seasons that the Tigers have earned that spot during some point in the season.

LSU returns plenty of talent from last year's team that lost in a Corvallis Regional series against Oregon State.

That talent will pair with the nation's top ranked recruiting class.

The Tigers will begin their season against ULM on February 15th.