38°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Baseball Ranked #1 in Perfect Game Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE- The 2019 Perfect Game preseason poll was released Wednesday, and the LSU Tiger Baseball team earned the top spot in the rankings.
This is the Tiger's second No. 1 ranking, after being given the same spot last month by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.
This is the seventh time in the last 11 seasons that the Tigers have earned that spot during some point in the season.
LSU returns plenty of talent from last year's team that lost in a Corvallis Regional series against Oregon State.
That talent will pair with the nation's top ranked recruiting class.
The Tigers will begin their season against ULM on February 15th.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: 3 wounded after 'gun battle' in Ascension Parish
-
Baton Rouge homeowners seek federal buyouts
-
SAINTS REPORT: Sean Payton uniquely motivates Saints
-
Local restaurant offering free meals to federal workers amid government shutdown
-
A look inside the new Ochsner Medical Complex in Baton Rouge