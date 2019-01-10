38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Baseball Ranked #1 in Perfect Game Preseason Poll

3 hours 1 minute 32 seconds ago Wednesday, January 09 2019 Jan 9, 2019 January 09, 2019 11:07 PM January 09, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- The 2019 Perfect Game preseason poll was released Wednesday, and the LSU Tiger Baseball team earned the top spot in the rankings.  

This is the Tiger's second No. 1 ranking, after being given the same spot last month by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

This is the seventh time in the last 11 seasons that the Tigers have earned that spot during some point in the season.

LSU returns plenty of talent from last year's team that lost in a Corvallis Regional series against Oregon State.

That talent will pair with the nation's top ranked recruiting class.

The Tigers will begin their season against ULM on February 15th.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days