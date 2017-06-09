70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU baseball preparing for Super Regional vs. MSU

June 09, 2017 10:30 PM in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

The Tigers welcoming Mississippi State to the box with a trip to Omaha on the line this weekend.

