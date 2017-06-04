LSU Baseball powers into Regional Final, 11-6

Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE -- Top-seeded LSU extended its winning streak to 13 on Saturday, as the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Baseball Regional final with an 11-6 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

Up Next

LSU (45-17) advanced to the NCAA Regional Final on Sunday at 8 p.m. CT. The Tigers will face No. 3-seed Rice, a 9-5 winner over No. 2-seed Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

It was announced just before 7 p.m. Sunday that the SEC Network will televise the championship round between LSU and Rice. However, with Arkansas-Oral Roberts airing on the SEC Network, it's possible the LSU game may start on another ESPN network. Monitor @LSUBaseball on social media for updates. Fans can watch all NCAA Regional games on WatchESPN.com.

Tonight's LSU-Rice game will be televised on the @SECNetwork! First pitch is at 8:04 p.m. CT! pic.twitter.com/kMS8zUd5LJ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 4, 2017

The LSU Sports Radio Network Broadcast is available free at LSUsports.net/live.