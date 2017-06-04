76°
LSU Baseball powers into Regional Final, 11-6

33 minutes 28 seconds ago June 04, 2017 Jun 4, 2017 Sunday, June 04 2017 June 04, 2017 6:59 PM in Top Story
Source: Lsusports.net
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE -- Top-seeded LSU extended its winning streak to 13 on Saturday, as the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Baseball Regional final with an 11-6 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

LSU (45-17) advanced to the NCAA Regional Final on Sunday at 8 p.m. CT. The Tigers will face No. 3-seed Rice, a 9-5 winner over No. 2-seed Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

It was announced just before 7 p.m. Sunday that the SEC Network will televise the championship round between LSU and Rice. However, with Arkansas-Oral Roberts airing on the SEC Network, it's possible the LSU game may start on another ESPN network. Monitor @LSUBaseball on social media for updates. Fans can watch all NCAA Regional games on WatchESPN.com.

The LSU Sports Radio Network Broadcast is available free at LSUsports.net/live.

