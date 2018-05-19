76°
LSU baseball loses 14-5 at Auburn in regular season finale
AUBURN, AL - It was a game to forget for the purple and gold Tigers on the Plains Saturday afternoon.
The Auburn lineup lighting up the scoreboard for 14 runs on 16 hits including 4 home runs as the LSU bullpen gets beat around after AJ Labas only lasted 3 innings at Plainsman Park.
Nick Coomes and Nick Webre's solo home runs highlighted the Tigers' otherwise absent scoring offense on Saturday in the Game 3 loss to SEC West rival Auburn.
LSU finishes the regular season 33-23 (15-15) and will be the No. 8 seed in next week’s SEC tournament at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game in Hoover.
