LSU baseball holds off Bryant 13-6

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team won their fifth game in a row after dispatching the visiting Bryant Bulldogs 13-6 on Friday night in Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers pounded out 14 hits scoring ten runs in by the end of the fifth inning. LSU got a bounce back effort from starting pitcher Zack Hess who threw five innings of four hit ball allowing just one earned run while striking out six.

All but two Tiger got hits on the night and four players drove in two or more runs with leftfielder Daniel Cabrera leading the way with a 2 for 4 night with four RBI and two runs scored.

“I thought we played a really terrific game for about six innings against a really good team,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “Bryant is a really outstanding team that has a great lineup. (Zack) Hess battled, and I thought Hess did a really good job. For about 90 percent of the game, I thought we played a good, all-around game.

“Our hitters were so much better tonight than they were earlier this week against Southeastern. I challenged them yesterday at practice, and I think they responded to it. I was really proud of our team. I hate for the sloppiness to take away from a really good win because we had a good win against a really good ball club. To our credit, we took advantage of the errors they made and we were able to have some good at bats after that.”

The LSU bullpen allowed five runs in the 7th and 8th inning with reliever Eric Walker giving up three runs on one hit while walking in just 1.2 innings.

The Tigers second game of the series against the Bulldogs has been pushed back due to the threat of rain, it will now start at 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.