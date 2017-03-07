63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball game against University of San Diego canceled

2 hours 52 minutes 38 seconds ago March 07, 2017 Mar 7, 2017 Tuesday, March 07 2017 March 07, 2017 5:59 PM in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU baseball game against the University of San Diego on Tuesday in Alex Box Stadium has been canceled. 

The game was set for 6:30 p.m. however the LSU baseball team tweeted that the game was canceled after being temporarily delayed due to heavy rain. 

The team then tweeted that the game would be made up later in the season against another opponent. 

LSU had two wins and two losses last week, defeating Nicholls and Baylor, but dropping to TCU and Texas Tech.

"Our guys will have to be ready to play, because San Diego has some very talented ball players," head coach Paul Mainieri said.

Tuesday's game would have been the first meeting between LSU and San Diego. Additionally, LSU has a 6-2 mark overall against the current members of the West Coast Conference.

The game will be carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network and on LSUSports.net/live.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days