LSU baseball game against University of San Diego canceled

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU baseball game against the University of San Diego on Tuesday in Alex Box Stadium has been canceled.

The game was set for 6:30 p.m. however the LSU baseball team tweeted that the game was canceled after being temporarily delayed due to heavy rain.



The team then tweeted that the game would be made up later in the season against another opponent.

The Tigers will try to find another opponent later in the season to make up for tonight's rain out. — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 7, 2017

UPDATE: We are officially in a weather delay. The game will not begin at 6:30 pm. We will continue to monitor the weather and update. — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 7, 2017

LSU had two wins and two losses last week, defeating Nicholls and Baylor, but dropping to TCU and Texas Tech.

"Our guys will have to be ready to play, because San Diego has some very talented ball players," head coach Paul Mainieri said.

Tuesday's game would have been the first meeting between LSU and San Diego. Additionally, LSU has a 6-2 mark overall against the current members of the West Coast Conference.

The game will be carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network and on LSUSports.net/live.