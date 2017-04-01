LSU baseball finds their swing, beats Aggies 7-4

Baton Rouge - The LSU Tiger bats that had been silent against Texas A&M in their first meeting came to life to lift the Tigers to a 7-4 victory in game two of the series.

LSU had 13 hits in the game with the top of the order collecting eight of those matching their production in the previous four games.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson broke out of his slump with a 3 for 4 night and a home run in the 7th inning.

LSU will go for the series win Saturday at 2pm with the first pitch of game three.