LSU baseball falls to Florida in 8-1 loss

Photo: LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE - Sophomore right-hander Brady Singer fired a complete-game six-hitter Saturday to lead 11th-ranked Florida to an 8-1 win over No. 4 LSU at McKethan Stadium.

Florida improved to 16-8 overall and 2-3 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 17-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

LSU starting pitcher Jared Poche’ (5-1) suffered his first loss of the season as he surrendered four runs – three earned – on six hits in four innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

The series will conclude at 12 p.m. Sunday.