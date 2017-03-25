66°
LSU baseball falls to Florida in 8-1 loss
BATON ROUGE - Sophomore right-hander Brady Singer fired a complete-game six-hitter Saturday to lead 11th-ranked Florida to an 8-1 win over No. 4 LSU at McKethan Stadium.
Florida improved to 16-8 overall and 2-3 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 17-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
LSU starting pitcher Jared Poche’ (5-1) suffered his first loss of the season as he surrendered four runs – three earned – on six hits in four innings with four walks and two strikeouts.
The series will conclude at 12 p.m. Sunday.
