LSU baseball falls on the road to Northwestern St.

NATCHITOCHES – The LSU Tiger baseball team got the pitching performances they were looking for, but their offense struggled against the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday night Field falling 3-1 at Brown-Stroud Field.

LSU (11-5) could not solve Demons starting pitcher Cullen McDonald who threw 7.2 innings allowing just one run.

“You have to tip your hat to their pitcher (Cullen McDonald),” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “He made a lot of big pitches tonight. He threw strikes and kept us totally off balance. We had a chance in the eighth, and we just couldn’t get the hit. This is the third game in a row that we have basically pitched a shutout except for one bad inning that we gave up a crooked number. When you’re not scoring any runs, that one inning can cost you a ball game, and it did tonight.”

Starting pitcher Landon Marceaux and Ma’Khail Hilliard combined for five innings of shutout ball allowing just one hit.

The Tigers led 1-0 in the sixth inning when the Demons scored three runs to take the lead. LSU reliever Aaron George suffered the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and one walk in the sixth inning.

LSU will host Texas Southern Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium.