LSU Baseball falls in extra inning thriller to Cajuns

courtesy CST

Lafayette - The LSU Tiger baseball team rallied in the ninth, but the extra inning magic swung over to the Ragin Cajuns side as they scored a thrilling 4-3 win on Wednesday night at Moore Field in Lafayette.

University of Louisiana's Jonathan Windham, who was 1 for 22 in his previous at-bats, smashed a liner to centerfield with the bases loaded to score the game winning run off LSU closer Austin Bain.

The Ragin Cajuns won their first of two meetings this year against LSU 4-3 in the tenth inning.

LSU led for most of the ball game until the Cajuns scored three runs in the 8th inning, two coming on a single squeeze bunt against reliever Nick Bush.

LSU was down to their last pitch, but designated hitter Austin Bain smacked a shot to the fence in right-center field that scored two Tigers and tied the game at three.

“For most of the game our pitchers were awesome,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Their kid (Schmidt) was, too, and it just wasn’t a night conducive for offense; the ball wasn’t carrying at all in the cool weather. It didn’t surprise me that there wasn’t a lot of offense tonight.

“We didn’t play our best defensive game, and that’s something we’ve got to work on, and it’s my responsibility to build our guys’ confidence on defense. There were a lot of little things defensively that put stress on our pitching staff, and there were missed opportunities on offense.

LSU will host Hawaii on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium for the first of three games against the Rainbow Warriors.