LSU baseball falls 9-3 at Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas - The LSU Tiger baseball team continued to struggle to score runs and lost 9-3 to the Arkansas Razorbacks in game one of their weekend series at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville on Friday night.

The Tigers fall to 5-5 in SEC play and have now lost six of their last nine games.

LSU starter Alex Lange worked in and out of danger for most of his night, getting out of bases loaded jams in each of the first three innings.

Lange would throw 4.1 innings allowing six hits and three runs while striking out seven.

LSU batters continued to struggle at the plate, striking out eight times as Arkansas starer Blain Knight would fan six Tiger batters.

The Tigers scratched across their first run of the game in the seventh inning, adding two more in the eighth.

Game 2 of the series will start at 6pm on Saturday.