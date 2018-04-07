LSU baseball falls 3-1, drops series at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX - The Tiger bats went cold with just five hits on the day as LSU falls back to .500 in SEC play.

Freshman Ma'Khail Hilliard blanked Texas A&M through three, before Hunter Coleman's started the scoring with a solo homerun to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

Hilliard would strikeout four and give up just five hits on the hill, but was pulled after just five innings of work.

Matthew Beck would take the mound to try to keep the game within reach, but the Aggies hit a two-out, two-run triple to make it a 3-0 game after six innings that would all but close the door.

LSU's only run would come from a Zach Watson single in the top of the eighth with a lineup that struggled all day at the plate.

The Tigers are back in action against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.