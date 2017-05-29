LSU baseball earns #4 national seed, hosts SLU, Rice and TSU in regional

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger Baseball team earned a Top 8 National Seed and will host both Regional and Super Regional play at Alex Box Stadium for the next couple of weeks if they're successful.

The Tigers are the #4 national seed securing a Super Regional host site should the team win their Regional round.

The national top eight seeds are Oregon St. (49-4), North Carolina (47-12), Florida (42-16), LSU (43-17), Texas Tech (43-15), TCU (42-16), Louisville (47-10) and Stanford (40-14).

The NCAA tweeted congratulations to the national seeds on Monday morning.

LSU will host Southeastern Louisiana University as the #2 seed, Rice University as the #3 seed and Texas Southern from the SWAC as the #4 seed.

The Tigers will open play at the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday, June 2 against Texas Southern at 2:30 p.m. in Alex Box as the host site.

LSU faced SLU earlier this season, beating the Lions 8-2 in a mid-week game back on March 22. The Tigers faced Rice in the Regional round a year ago in a similar setting, winning two of three against the Owls to advance to the Super Regionals.

Coach Paul Mainieri's teams last faced SLU in the Regionals in 2014 with an opening game win, they also played against Texas Southern that same year during the regular season earning a 4-1 in late February.



The schedule for the regional is below:



Friday, June 2

Game 1: (4) 1 LSU (43-17) vs. 4 Texas Southern (20-32), 2:30 p.m. SEC Network | WatchESPN

Game 2: 2 Southeastern Louisiana (36-20) vs. 3 Rice (31-29), 7 p.m. WatchESPN

Saturday, June 3

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 2 p.m. TV TBD | WatchESPN



Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m. TV TBD | WatchESPN



Sunday, June 4

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m. TV TBD | WatchESPN

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 8 p.m. TV TBD | WatchESPN



Monday, June 5

Game 7 (if nec.): Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, 6 p.m. TV TBD | WatchESPN