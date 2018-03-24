LSU Baseball drops series opener at Vandy

NASHVILLE - The LSU Tiger baseball team scored early but not often enough against the Vanderbilt Commodores and lost their SEC series opener 4-2 on Friday night in Nashville.

LSU scored the first two runs of the game as Zach Watson led the game off with a triple and then Antoine Duplantis singled him home to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Beau Jordan extended that lead to 2-0 after he parked one in leftfield and Austin Bain came home.

It looked like the Tigers would have a big hitting night but Vanderbilt pitching would settle down over the course of the game and not allow another run after the first.

LSU starter Zack Hess appeared to struggle in the rainy conditions and was chased after just 3.1 innings of work.

Hess gave up a pair of two-run homeruns and that was good enough to stand up for the series opening win for the Commodores.

LSU and Vanderbilt will meet again on Saturday night with a 7:30pm first pitch on ESPNU.