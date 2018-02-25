LSU baseball drops final game 11-1 to Texas

Baton Rouge, LA – After another tough day on the mound, LSU baseball drops the series finale to Texas 11-1 on Sunday.

The Tigers gave up 11 runs on 13 hits, while struggling to capitalize on opportunities at the plate against the Longhorns.

LSU's Sunday starter Todd Peterson (0-2) pitched four innings and allowed five runs on seven hits in the loss.

“It was a rough day, there’s no sugar-coating that,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. “We had a chance early to take control of the game, but we had some bad luck, and then the game started to get away from us. We left five runners on base, four in scoring position, in the first two innings. Had we gotten the lead early, maybe things would have been a little bit different. We ended up having 10 hits, but we just couldn’t put it all together. Give Texas credit, they were very good with the bats today. Overall, we’re pleased that we won two out of three this weekend against an outstanding Texas team, and we’ll keep building from here and get back into a positive frame of mind.”

The Tigers are back in action in The Box on Tuesday against Grambling for “Throwback Night” with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.