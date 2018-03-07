LSU baseball downs Southern 8-2 in mid-week game

Baton Rouge - The LSU Tiger baseball team defeated the Southern Jaguars 8-2 on Tuesday night at Alex Box.

Tiger centerfielder Zach Watson led the charge with a 3 for 5 night, scoring two runs and driving in another.

Watson returned from a multiple game absence due to a strained muscle and he made plays both at the plate and in the field.

Starting Tiger pitcher Cam Sanders threw 5.1 innings allowing just two runs on two hits while striking out eight.

Former Sunday starter Todd Peterson picked up the save as he finished the game clean for the Tigers with 3.2 innings of three hit ball, striking out six.

LSU will be back in action on Wednesday night as the Tigers travel to ULL to face the Ragin Cajuns at 6:30 p.m. at Moore Field.