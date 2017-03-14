LSU baseball dominates LA College in mid-week game

Baton Rouge - The LSU Tiger baseball team scored early and late in their Tuesday night game against Louisiana College, routing the visiting Wildcats 13-0.

The game was a quickly scheduled affair that replaced the rained-out San Diego contest from a week prior.

Tiger starting pitcher Zach Hess was near perfect in his time on the mound, firing six innings of one-hit baseball, walking none and striking out seven.

“I thought Zack Hess was just tremendous,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “He had a rough outing last week at McNeese, but he comes back tonight and was totally dominant. He threw so many strikes and dominated the game for us, which was wonderful.”

LSU plated three runs in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead, they would then pour it on late with seven runs in the 7th inning.

“I was really happy with the way our guys came out tonight and the intensity they displayed at the plate,” Mainieri said. “We had one of our best batting practices of the year before the game, and you could tell the guys were anxious to play and were very focused, and the first inning demonstrated that.”

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday night hosting UNO at the Box with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Alex Box Stadium.