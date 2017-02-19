LSU Baseball defeats Air Force 10-3

BATON ROUGE – LSU exploded for six runs in the fourth inning Sunday to defeat Air Force, 10-3, in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU was perfect on the weekend, moving to 3-0 with the win, while the loss dropped Air Force to 2-2.

The Tigers will return to action Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., when they face New Orleans at Maestri Field in New Orleans.

“I was proud of the way our players kept their attention to detail and focus throughout the weekend,” Mainieri said. “You never want to say you played a perfect game, because there are always things that can be improved upon, but I thought our team performed very well in all three games."

The Tiger bullpen pitched well to hold the lead, combining for six strikeouts and allowing just two runs on two hits in four innings.

A scary moment occurred in the top of the fifth inning when home plate umpire Ray Miller was struck in the head with a bat. Miller walked off the field under his own power and immediately received medical attention. He watched the remainder of the game after receiving four stitches and is in good condition.