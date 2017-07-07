LSU baseball dads help save Florida fan's life at CWS

OMAHA – Two dads with ties to the LSU baseball team saved an 87-year-old man's life during the LSU-Florida game at the College World Series game on Monday.

Dr. Jerry Poché, the father of LSU pitcher Jared Poche, and Jimmy Roy, the father of LSU's strength and conditioning coach, were alerted to the slumping man in the sixth inning Monday night. Poché gave the man chest compressions, and Roy performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Poché said that Cole Freeman's mom, Kelly Freeman, told him that someone needed his help during the game.

"So I get up there and it looks like the family members trying to hold this elderly gentleman up," Poché said.

Poché said the man had no pulse.

"I'm like, 'I think he's dead,'" Poché said.

Poché said that he and Roy then administered CPR to the man for about 5 to 7 minutes.

"Next thing you know, he starts breathing on his own and he got a pulse back," Poché said.

Medics arrived moments later and took the man to the hospital where he is in good condition.

Poché said that he had helped out a fan about 20 years ago while at a state championship game and checked a young boy's head after he was struck by a foul ball during the LSU-Oregon game on Saturday.

Poché has been a family doctor in Lutcher for more than 20 years.

"Instincts kick in. You do what you gotta do," Poché said.

Poché said that he hopes the 87-year-old man is in "good spirits" and "wishes him the best of luck with the rest of his life."