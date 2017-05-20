LSU baseball clinches SEC West Title, plays for SEC Crown Saturday

Starkville, MS - The LSU Tiger baseball team beat Mississippi State 11-5 in game two of their SEC series on Friday night clinching the SEC Western Division title and giving the team a chance at winning the conference regular season title in the finale on Saturday.

LSU scored 11 runs on just 8 hits, but drew 11 walks from Bulldog pitchers, three times with the bases loaded resulting in three runs for the Tigers.

Tiger shortstop Kramer Robertson was 3 for 5 with three runs scored as LSU's offense exploded in the back half of the game scoring four runs in the 6th and three runs in the 7th inning to seal the victory.

Starting LSU pitcher Jared Poche gave up four run in five innings pitched picking up the win as reliever Zach Hess shut down the Bulldog bats for the final 3.2 innings allowing no runs while striking out six.

LSU now stands tied atop the SEC standings with the Florida Gators at 20-9 with one game to play. A Kentucky Wildcat win in the series in Gainesville would give LSU the SEC regular season title.

With the game two win, LSU now has won it's 6th SEC West title under coach Paul Mainieri and has earned a first round bye in the upcoming SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover.