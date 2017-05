LSU Baseball captures 17th SEC Championship

Photo: lsusports.net

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- No. 5 LSU defeated No. 8 Mississippi State, 11-7, to capture the program's 17th Southeastern Conference Championship Saturday evening at Duby Noble Field.

That's a wrap from Starkville! Tigers sweep the Bulldogs for the second ?? of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/QAXUsmiB2L — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 21, 2017

Check back later for more details.