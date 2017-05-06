LSU baseball can't get them home, falls 3-2 to SC

Baton Rouge - The LSU Tiger baseball team wasted a solid complete game outing from starting pitcher Alex Lange as they failed to score runners on base in game one against South Carolina on Friday Night at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU fell 3-2 in the series opener as they never were able to drive in the tying run despite having numerous opportunities with runners in scoring position.

LSU will look to rebound in game two of the series Saturday night at 7pm, however they missed out on a critical chance to stay in the SEC regular season race with the loss on Friday.

LSU hitters were just 2 of 16 with runners on base and they stranded 11 runners failing to get them home.

Friday night starter Alex Lange pitched a complete game however took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits to Carolina.

Lange moved into third place in the school record books for career strike outs notching his 347 K in the purple and gold to surpass now fourth place Aaron Nola.