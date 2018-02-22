LSU baseball bounces back with 14-6 win over UNO

Baton Rouge, LA - After a weekend of defeating baseball in Baton Rouge, the LSU baseball team brought the bats out at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night to take down the University of New Orleans 14-6.

The Tigers had to dig themselves out of a hole yet again after LSU's Cam Sanders gave up 3 runs in the first without recorded an out in his debut on the mound, but the Tigers' new look lineup had his back.

In the bottom of the first, centerfielder Antione Duplantis ripped a two-run double down the right field line to make it a 3-3 ball game after the first frame.

LSU would go on to erase another UNO lead in the sixth with the Tigers down 5-4, when the young freshman bats of Hal Hughes and Daniel Cabrera bring in three runs while veteran pitcher Austin Bain added one more in the DH spot to give LSU a 8-5 lead going to the seventh.

Paul Mainieri's club would light up the scoreboard with 14 runs on 12 hits on the night as LSU cruised to the 14-6 win over the Privateers with Bain coming back into the game to get the final out and the save.

LSU baseball is back on the diamond this weekend at home for a three-game series against No. 14 Texas.