LSU baseball bombs McNeese in run-rule game

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team won their third straight game as their offense shined in a 13-3 run-rule shortened game against the McNeese State Cowboys on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers struck early and often scoring three runs in the first frame and five in the second as the bats hammered out 14 hits against four different Cowboy pitchers.

Tiger left-fielder Daniel Cabrera finished the night 3-3 with four RBI and two runs scored as he led the way for LSU with a three-run homer in the second inning.

“This was the ultimate example of a ‘trap’ game, playing a good opponent in McNeese right between SEC series with Arkansas and Alabama,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Fortunately, our players handled it well and realized how important this game was to our season. Our guys were ready to play, we kept swinging the bats well, and before you know it, we had 12 runs on the board in the first three innings.”

LSU will now turn their attention to their final home SEC series of the season as the Tigers host Alabama with the first of three games starting on Friday night at the Box.

The Tigers are in the mix for the Western Division title in the SEC with two weeks of play remaining.