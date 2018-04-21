54°
LSU baseball blanked 11-0 at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC - After the Tiger bats were just finding their stride halfway through SEC play, they were once again silenced in the series opener at South Carolina on Friday night.
Gamecocks' starter Logan Chapman held the Tigers to just two hits in the ballgame while Paul Mainieri's pitchers got knocked around in the later innings.
Zack Hess threw 107 pitches, giving up three runs in six innings of work before the South Carolina bats struck to make it 11-0 before it was all said and done.
The Tigers take the field for Game 2 on Saturday at 3 p.m.
