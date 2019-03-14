LSU baseball belts way to win over Texas Southern

On a challenging night off the field, the LSU Tiger baseball team responded with relative ease on the field for a 16-5 win over Texas Southern on Wedneday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Tiger head coach Paul Mainieri's father died earlier in the day, however he showed up for the game and his team did their best to do their part by belting out 18 hits and scoring in all but three innings.

LSU centerfielder Zach Watson led the Tigers at the plate with a 4-for-4 night with three RBIs, one double, one home run and three runs scored.

“Our hitters came out tonight and had some great at-bats,” said LSU associate head coach Alan Dunn. “What they did tonight got us on a roll, and we were able to come away with a very good win heading into SEC play.

“We’re ready to start that 30-game, SEC grind. You’ve got to bring your A-game every weekend, and I think our guys are ready to take on this challenge. We need to play our best, beginning this weekend against Kentucky.”

The Tigers will start SEC play on Friday night when they host Kentucky at the Box.